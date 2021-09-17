Portland mayor, police chief discuss rise in gun violence

There have been more than 870 shootings and 62 homicides in Portland this year. In 2020, there were 891 shootings and 57 homicides.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will discuss the city's rise in gun violence during a briefing Friday morning. Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell will also be in attendance.

Last year's number of homicides was the highest since 1994.