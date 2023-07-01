Legacy shooting suspect reportedly made recent threats to hospital staff

The suspect shot and killed a security officer in a hospital hallway, police said. He then fled to Gresham, where officers shot and killed him.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in the fatal shooting of Legacy Good Samaritan security officer Bobby Smallwood, who fled and was shot and killed by police later in the day, has been identified as PoniaX Kane Calles, formerly known as Reginald Kane Jackson. Gresham Police confirmed his identity Monday afternoon.

Calles had threatened staff at the hospital in recent days, according to The Oregonian. The paper was the first to report his identity and also reported that the 33-year-old Portland resident changed his name in 2019, and that he has a lengthy criminal history, mostly under the prior name.

He came to Oregon from California in 2012, the Oregonian reported, and his arrest history there includes a history of mental illness.

Saturday shooting

Portland police were called to the hospital in Northwest Portland just before 11 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person with a firearm. When they arrived, they were told that shots had been fired, and the medical center was put on lockdown while they searched for a suspect.

After about 20 minutes, they learned that a security officer had been shot and hospital staff were providing treatment at the Emergency Room. The shooting happened on the 5th floor, near the birthing center, police said. A Legacy employee was also hit by shrapnel and injured, the hospital said in a statement. They were treated and released Saturday.

Police learned that the suspect had fled the scene, and they set up a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood to locate him. The Fred Meyer near Providence Park was evacuated and searched at one point after police received a tip that the suspect might have gone inside, but they didn't find him.

Police later found the suspect in Gresham Saturday afternoon, catching up with him in a car near a U.S. Bank parking lot. Police said there was a standoff followed by a confrontation in which three Portland police officers fired at the suspect, killing him.