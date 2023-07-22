Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on lockdown after reports of a shooting

Police are actively searching for the suspect who they believe left the hospital. The hospital remains locked down and road closures in the area are in place.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are seeking a shooting suspect after multiple agencies responded to Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Northwest Portland's Nob Hill neighborhood following reports of a shooting inside the hospital Saturday morning.

At around 11:20 a.m. Portland Fire and Rescue confirmed they were responding with police on reports of a shots fired call at the Northwest Portland hospital. According to Portland Fire, a potential victim was located and a medical crew began providing treatment in the ER. Preliminary information from Portland police suggests that the suspect had left the hospital.

Portland police confirms that officers are on-scene at Good Samaritan Hospital searching for the suspect who they believe to have left the hospital. During the search all traffic is blocked between Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest 21st Avenue, from Northwest Northrup to Northwest Lovejoy Street. The hospital is currently locked down.

KGW has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here