'The windshield exploded and my left eye exploded': Portland author shot near street fair

Jessie Kwak is asking the public to see victims of gun violence as humans and not just faceless statistics.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jessie Kwak spent most of Saturday among hundreds of others enjoying the Mississippi Street Fair in North Portland. For the science fiction author, it was a special chance for her to sell her books at a booth, along with her friend and fellow author, Mark. Just after 8 p.m., the pair walked to Mark’s car, which was parked at North Kerby Avenue and North Failing Street. As they prepared to drive away, they heard gunfire.

"It was just kind of like, pop, pop, pop, pop, like somebody set off a string of fireworks," Kwak said. "The windshield exploded and my left eye exploded and I realized that wasn't fireworks, and so I ducked down."

Mark drove Kwak, 40, to Legacy Emanuel Hospital about four miles away. Kwak's husband, Robert Kittilson, took photographs of his wife's injured face, which was covered in blood. The photos are difficult to look at, but the couple hopes those who see them will see the impact of gun violence for what it is, not just a statistic to ignore.

"My hope is to help put a face to a situation that is probably going to be forgotten by the time the next shooting happens," Kwak said.

Doctors told Kwak it's unlikely she will ever see out of her left eye, again.

"This is a traumatic event," Kittilson said. "This is something we never will fully recover from."

Kittilson is focused on helping police find and arrest the person responsible. Officers who responded to the shooting said Kwak was an unintended victim. They said the shooting was also connected to a nearby stabbing at North Mississippi Avenue and North Beech Street. They're asking for photos and video from doorbell and surveillance cameras to help them solve the case. Better yet, Kiittilson hopes the public provides information on who pulled the trigger.

"I would ask people to put themselves in my shoes," Kittilson said. "When I walked into the hospital and I saw my wife covered head to toe in blood … and saw her necklace and wedding ring that was covered in blood … to think what it would be like if they were in my position and that they would want somebody to do something about it."

Through it all, Kwak has remained focused on moving forward and finding joy, even in the darkest moments. She points to her latest sci-fi novel, "Ghost Pirate Gambit," for one example.

"I might be a little bit on brand with my new eye patch I just ordered," laughed Kwak, grateful to be alive.

On Wednesday, doctors will operate on Kwak's eye to remove remaining bullet fragments. She expects it will be awhile before she can work again. Because of that and mounting medical bills, the couple set up this GoFundMe for those who'd like to help.