3 arrested after shots fired, police chase in Portland

Evidence of a shooting was found at NE 82nd and Fremont, but no victims were found. The chase ended in the area of East Burnside and César E. Chávez Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were arrested Monday morning after shots were fired in Northeast Portland, followed by a police chase that ended in the Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Police said after the suspects were arrested, officers found evidence that shots were fired at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Fremont Street. No shooting victims were found.

At 2:31 a.m. Monday, police said officers heard multiple shots being fired. They weren't sure if people were shooting at them or somebody else. The officers identified a suspect vehicle and tried to stop it but the vehicle drove off, setting off a police chase that ended in the area of East Burnside Street and César E. Chávez Boulevard, where the vehicle crashed.

Police said three suspects exited the crashed vehicle and ran. Officers set up a search perimeter in the Laurelhurst neighborhood from Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and 44th Avenue, and from East Burnside Street to Southeast Ash Street. Officers called out the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams to aid in the search and using the emergency notification system, PPB informed residents in the area to stay inside their homes.

Police spotted the suspects hiding in a neighborhood backyard through the use of drones and the PPB's air support unit. SWAT officers took them into custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. PPB said it would release more information about arrests and possible charges for the suspects later. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to send tips to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 23-193663.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

