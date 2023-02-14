Police shooting shuts down intersection at Wilsonville Town Center

The Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team is investigating after a shooting near SW Wilsonville Road and SW Town Center Loop E.

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies blocked off an intersection near Wilsonville Town Center after a police shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Town Center Loop East, which is adjacent to the Wilsonville Police Department building and a Chase Bank location.

A witness told KGW reporter Mike Benner that the standoff and shooting was preceded by a police chase.

The sheriff's office tweeted at 1:19 p.m. that the intersection would be closed for several hours during an investigation, and drivers should take alternate routes.

The Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team is investigating. CCSO did not immediately reveal if anyone was hurt or killed in the shooting, and did not provide any other details about the circumstances.

Wilsonville High School is less than a mile from where the shooting happened, but administrators at the West Linn-Wilsonville School District said that none of its schools entered secure or lockdown procedures. Police assured the district that the incident was contained "far away" from any school campuses, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

