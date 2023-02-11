Shooting in Portland's Eliot neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Portland police said that the shooter left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead after a shooting in a Northeast Portland neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from PPB's North Precinct responded at 2 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street in the Eliot neighborhood, just around the block from Pine Street Biscuits on Schuyler.

Police arrived to find one person dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

According to PPB, the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived and no immediate arrests were made. Detectives with the agency's homicide unit responded to the scene.

NE Hancock was closed between NE 1st and NE 2nd during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0889, and reference case number 23-38976.

The shooting marked the city's eighth reported homicide of the year and the sixth from a shooting, according to recent police reports. An as-yet unidentified man died in SE Portland's Lents neighborhood in a stabbing Friday evening. Exactly one week ago, 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James was gunned down in SE Portland's Mill Park neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections