Two injured in shooting in downtown Oregon City

Police said the victims were found in a parking lot near 12th & Main Street; a suspect remains wanted.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Oregon City on Sunday night, according to Oregon City Police.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police tell KGW that two victims were found in a parking lot. One was treated on scene for their injuries. A second was transported to the hospital and is reportedly expected to survive.

As of late Sunday night, there was an active search for a suspect, who police said is known to the victims.

There is no word yet what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here