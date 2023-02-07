Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input

The suspect was arrested Feb. 4 for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. The sheriff's office wants to speak to anyone who he interacted with.

MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood.

Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail on charges of impersonating a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Benz was arrested after Clackamas dispatchers and the Oregon State Police received multiple calls reporting that someone had been impersonating a police officer and driving what appeared to be a fake police vehicle.

Investigators found that Benz had been seen "patrolling" the Mt. Hood Meadows parking lot while wearing body armor and driving a silver Dodge Charger that looked like an unmarked police car and told security guards, he was a member of the Oregon State Police.

The 2019 Charger is one of two vehicles Benz owns that are equipped with after-market emergency lights, the sheriff's office said — the other is a gold 2006 Toyota Sequoia SUV. The Charger's license plate number is 849NVB and the Sequoia's is KK7TEX.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was contacted by Benz or witnessed him impersonating police to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or the tip line at 503-723-4949 and reference case number 23-002619.