Police identify victim in SE Portland shooting; 19-year-old suspect in custody

Dakota J. Bachand, 27, was shot Tuesday night in Portland's Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood and later died in the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. that night to Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast 31st Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find Dakota J. Bachand, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took Bachand to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Though medical staff tried to save Bachand's life, he later died in the hospital.

Police said in an initial release that a person of interest in the shooting had been detained pending further investigation. PPB's Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team both responded for the initial investigation, but homicide detectives took over following Bachand's death.

Detectives later booked 19-year-old Trevian L. Luster into the Multnomah County jail on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and an outstanding warrant.



Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov, (503)823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov, (503)823-0395, and reference case number 23-48585.

Portland had at least 95 reported shootings in January of this year, including four homicides and 25 non-fatal injuries, according to PPB statistics.

The 2022 Gun Violence Report stated that there were 1,306 shooting incidents in 2022, about nine fewer than 2021. Police said total shooting incidents are up 48% over the last three years.

