Person shot in camp near Fred Meyer parking lot in North Portland

The shooting happened inside a camp on the east end of the grocery store's parking lot, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot Wednesday morning in a camp located on the outskirts of a Fred Meyer parking lot in North Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) confirmed to KGW.

Police said the shooting happened at a camp located "on the east side of the grocery store parking lot." A KGW photographer who responded to the scene said the camp is between I-5 south and the east end of the Fred Meyer parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said they're expected to survive. Police did not release the name or any other information about the person who was shot.

The shooting suspect left the camp before officers arrived. No suspect information was reported by police. No arrests were made.

There were no road closures or impact to traffic, police said.

Shootings at homeless camps

In March 2022, KGW's Kyle Iboshi reported about shootings in Portland involving the homeless or near encampments. Outreach workers and police told Iboshi that the shootings connected to people experiencing homelessness were a relatively new phenomenon that coincided with Portland's rising gun violence.

One challenge, Iboshi reported, is that nobody tracks the data, which makes it difficult to measure the increase in gun violence among the homeless. Unlike sex or race, housing status is not something detectives log when recording a crime victim's data.

Earlier this month, a fight at a homeless camp in North Portland led to a shooting. A KGW team was at the camp reporting on a separate story and witnessed what happened.

