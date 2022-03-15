Portland police investigate shooting at N. Portland homeless camp

One person was injured in the shooting, and the suspect has yet to be apprehended.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are still looking for the suspect in a shooting at a North Portland homeless camp on Tuesday that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at a camp near the intersection of North Going and Greeley streets, about a mile south of the Adidas campus, around 1:15 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that one man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after being shot in the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

PPB's Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene, and the agency said that officers were actively looking for the shooter.

Officials had few initial details about the suspect, saying that it was a man of unknown age and description. He is believed to have been homeless, and was acquainted with the victim.

KGW's Bryant Clerkley went out to the area where the shooting happened and spoke to a witness who said that he narrowly escaped being shot.

Portland Police say a man was shot and is being transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries on Going and Greeley Streets. They are still looking for a suspect. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/JVWbTHgkFZ — Bryant Clerkley (@bryant_clerkley) March 15, 2022

Carlos Figeroa lives at the camp and said that the suspect shot at him twice and missed both times, then turned to the victim and shot him once in the leg.

Figeroa said that people at the camp have fed the suspect before and attempted to help him — he doesn't understand why the man would shoot anyone.