Police identify victim in deadly Gresham shooting; 15-year-old suspect arrested

Gresham police said that the victim was Antoine Steven Archer, 23, of Vancouver.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police on Friday provided updates on the investigation into a fatal shooting at the East Park Place Apartments on Wednesday, identifying the victim and announcing the arrest of a teenage suspect.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 18800 block of Southeast Yamhill Street just before 5:30 p.m. that evening. When they arrived, they found a Vancouver man outside and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Antoine Steven Archer, received emergency medical aid at the scene but was soon pronounced dead. Gresham detectives and members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team responded to the scene for an investigation.

Later the same night, officers arrested a 15-year-old male suspect. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

On Friday morning, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Archer had died as a result of homicide by gunfire.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719, or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

Gresham police said that Archer's death marks the eighth homicide in the city this year. All of those deaths have been related to gun violence.

Just last week, another man was shot to death at almost the precise location where Archer died. On May 18, Leonard Eugene Madden, 55, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.