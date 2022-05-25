For the second time in a week, Gresham police investigate deadly shooting near intersection

There have been two deadly shootings near the intersection of Southeast 190th and Yamhill since May 18.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Southeast 190th Avenue and Yamhill Street in Gresham Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the East Park Place Apartments around 5:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a deceased male in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police did not immediately provide any further information about the victim and no suspect information has been released.

This is the second fatal shooting near the intersection of 190th and Yamhill in the past week.

On May 18, Leonard Eugene Madden, 55, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. His death was ruled a homicide, and police have not publicly identified any suspects in that case.