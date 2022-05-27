Portland police investigate deadly shooting in St. Johns

Police released few details after finding a man dead in a home in the North Portland neighborhood of St. Johns on Friday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland that left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of a man dead in a home in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 6:03 a.m. Friday, police said. The victim was deceased when officers arrived. Police did not share any other details.

Investigators said no arrests were made in the case, and no suspect information is available at this time. Police said more information will be released "when appropriate."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland homicide detectives Tony Harris or Shayne Samora. Harris can be reached by calling 503-823-0441 or by emailing Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov. Samora can be reached by calling 503-823-0768 or by emailing Shayne.Samora@portlandoregon.gov.

KGW has tracked at least 37 homicides in the city of Portland so far in 2022.

Portland is on pace to break the record for number of homicides for the second time in two years. In 2021, 90 people were killed across the city. That's up from 57 homicides in 2020, and a sharp increase from 36 homicides in 2019. According to data from the FBI, Portland saw an 83% increase in killings between 2019 and 2020. At the same time nationally, homicides increased nearly 30%.