One person severely injured in Wednesday evening shooting, Gresham police say

Police said a male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound near Southeast Yamhill Street and 190th Avenue.
Credit: KGW News
Shooting scene near Southeast 190th Avenue and Yamhill Street in Gresham on May 18, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was severely injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Gresham, according to police. 

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Southeast Yamhill Street near Southeast 190th Avenue around 6:45 p.m., the Gresham Police Department said in a release.

A male victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in Portland with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening. 

The East County Major Crimes Team is conducting an investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

