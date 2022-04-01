Man killed in Scappoose police shooting was wanted for Gresham murder

Michael Stockton, 39, had been wanted for murder in a deadly shooting at a Gresham storage facility four days earlier, a law enforcement source told KGW.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Scappoose on Thursday was the suspect in a homicide that occurred four days prior at a Gresham storage facility.

Michael Stockton, 39, had been wanted for murder in the March 27 shooting death of 25-year-old Timothy Fowlkes near Northeast Halsey Street and 192nd Avenue at Money Saver Mini Storage, a law enforcement official confirmed to KGW.

No details were released regarding the motive of that shooting.

Then on Thursday, a Columbia County deputy and Oregon State Police officer were called out to a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Stockton fired multiple shots at the officers, both of whom returned fire, killing the suspect. Neither officer was injured.

Following the shooting, investigators found Stockton had two guns in his possession.

The officers who opened fire were played on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol. Their names will be released next week.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation into the police shooting.