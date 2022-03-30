Police: 5 hurt in 3 overnight shootings in Portland

None of the victims appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Five people were injured in three separate shootings in Portland that occurred within a six-hour span overnight, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the first shooting down the street from Mount Scott Park near Southeast Woodstock Street and 72nd Avenue just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, they found one man who'd been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be fatal, PPB said in a news release.

Witnesses told police they saw shots coming from a vehicle and gave officers the license plate number. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was found abandoned a few blocks away from the park.

Then around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called another shooting on Southeast Powell Boulevard at the Interstate 205 freeway entrance. Witnesses reported someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle.

Two gunshot victims linked to that shooting showed up at a local hospital with injuries.

Officers were still at the hospital investigating the Southeast Powell shooting when two more people walked in with gunshot wounds. The victims told police they were in a parked vehicle near Northeast 100th Avenue and Halsey Street when a man pulled out a gun and "yelled at them to give him their car," then started shooting, police said.

The victims were able to flee and drive themselves to the hospital despite their injuries.