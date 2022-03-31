x
Gun Violence

Police shooting at towing company in Columbia County under investigation

No officers were injured in the incident, according to a tweet from Columbia County.
Credit: Mike Benner, KGW
A police shooting a towing company in Scappoose, Ore. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 is under investigation.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A shooting Thursday at a towing company in Scappoose is under investigation. A law enforcement officer was involved in the shooting, according to a tweet from Columbia County, Oregon.

The shooting happened at Grumpy's Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose. The tweet said an officer was involved in the shooting, no officers were injured and traffic along Highway 30 is not impacted. It did not include any other information about the shooting.

KGW has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

