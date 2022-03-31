Police shooting at towing company in Columbia County under investigation

No officers were injured in the incident, according to a tweet from Columbia County.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A shooting Thursday at a towing company in Scappoose is under investigation. A law enforcement officer was involved in the shooting, according to a tweet from Columbia County, Oregon.

The shooting happened at Grumpy's Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose. The tweet said an officer was involved in the shooting, no officers were injured and traffic along Highway 30 is not impacted. It did not include any other information about the shooting.

We’re on scene & a woman working at a nearby storage facility tells me she heard a bunch of pops, thought it was a nail gun but in all likelihood it was gunfire pic.twitter.com/O3BO4jUdT9 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) March 31, 2022

KGW has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

An officer-involved shooting occurred earlier today at Grumpy's Towing (53279 Columbia River Highway). No officers were injured and the incident is currently under investigation. Traffic along Hwy 30 is not impacted. Additional information will be provided when it is available. — Columbia County OR (@ColCountyOR) March 31, 2022