4-year-old child dies after 'suspicious injuries,' father arrested on murder charge

Portland police said the child had suspicious injuries and had suffered significant trauma. He was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 4-year-old boy died of suspicious injuries Wednesday and his father was arrested and charged with murder, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to assist paramedics on an emergency call on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard near Northeast Highland Street in the Piedmont neighborhood, police said.

When they arrived, they found that the child was unconscious and had suffered "significant trauma." He was taken by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he later died of his injuries despite the efforts of medical staff.

The PPB Child Abuse Team and homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The father, Marquavious D. Ware, 19, was arrested and booked in Multnomah County jail on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment, police said.

The child's identity and cause and manner of death will still need to be confirmed by the medical examiner, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405, referencing case number 23-114972.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

