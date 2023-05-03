Homicide investigation underway in Southwest Portland

The deadly shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. outside a restaurant along Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Portland, the Portland Police Bureau reported. Police said they are investigating it as a homicide.

The shooting happening just after 2:30 p.m. near JJ's Café on intersection of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Primrose Street.

A KGW crew saw two bodies in a parking lot near the front of the café. A witness said that they heard between six and seven gunshots.

Southwest Barbur Boulevard was closed down in both directions from Southwest 30th Avenue to Southwest Alice Street for the investigation. PPB said it could take a few hours to clear the scene and suggested utilizing alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here