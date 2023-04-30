2 people found dead after shooting in Southeast Portland

Officers responded to the shooting near Southeast Naegeli Drive early Sunday morning. No one has been arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead following a shooting in Southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive at 3:14 a.m. PPB said officers found one person, an adult man, dead when they arrived. Shortly after, officers found a second man dead nearby, said PPB.

The suspect, or suspects, had already left the area. No one has been arrested.

The medical examiner will identify the two men who died and determine the cause of their deaths.

PPB's homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov, or 503-823-0441, and reference case number 23-111647.

If the medical examiner confirms the two deaths are homicides, they will bring Portland to a total of 28 homicides so far in 2023, according to KGW's count.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

