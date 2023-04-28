Victim identified in deadly Southeast Portland shooting

According to police 36-year-old Ricco Giles was shot and killed outside a bar on March 23rd.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on March 24, 2023.

The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim of a deadly shooting on March 23, 2023 in the Foster-Powell neighborhood and also revealed three people total were shot in the incident.

According to police, 36-year-old Ricco Giles of Portland was shot outside Red's Bar & Grill, located in the area of Southeast Foster Road between 70th Avenue and 71st Avenue.

The medical examiner determined the manner and cause of death was homicide by gunshot.

His family has been notified of his death.

In March, police initially reported that two people were shot, one killed and one injured, but in a new update said they discovered a third shooting victim. She was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and her injuries were not life-threatening. The second shooting victim also survived. Police are not identifying the injured victims.

No arrests have been made and police did not report any suspect information.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation into this case. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 and reference case number 23-76120.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here