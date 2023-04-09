Portland Police deal with shootings, car thefts and illegal gun possessions; making multiple arrests over weekend

It was a busy weekend for Portland Police who arrested several people for car thefts and illegal weapon possessions. Three of the people arrested were juveniles.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple arrests, guns seized, stolen cars and a shooting in the St. John's neighborhood kept Portland Police busy this weekend.

On Saturday night, the shooting on Fessenden Street left a 25-year-old man seriously injured. Andy, who did not want his last name used in the story, works across the street from where the shooting happened. He said the crime in the area is just getting worse.

"There hasn't been police presence here in St. John's as much as there was," Andy said. "Crime has just been out of control. They don't respond unless somebody is shot. They will call back with a report number and that's about it. We've gotten robbed and shot at."

On Saturday afternoon, there was evidence of a shooting on Southeast Reedway Street. Police have not released a lot of information on what happened.

Over on Southeast 67th and Woodstock Boulevard, a 14 and 15-year-old were arrested for attempting to steal cars from passing drivers. The suspects were flagging down drivers by telling them their cars were leaking fluids. The teens were able to steal a car from a woman, officers later spotted the stolen car on Southeast 82nd and Clinton Streets. Police said the teens eluded officers and the air support unit before ditching the stolen car. The suspects forced their way into a home where police evacuated the people inside and then arrested the teens.

Along with the shootings and stolen cars, several guns were also taken off the streets by the "Focused Intervention Team". In all, there were seven arrests and three were juveniles.

