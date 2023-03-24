Shooting outside bar in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday outside Red's Bar & Grill, located in the area of Southeast Foster Road between 70th Avenue and 71st Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man was killed and another hurt in a shooting outside a bar in Southeast Portland late Thursday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. outside Red's Bar & Grill, located in the area of Southeast Foster Road between 70th Avenue and 71st Avenue. Responding officers found one shooting victim in the parking lot and provided medical care until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Another shooting victim was brought to a hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and were told he'd also been shot outside the bar. That man is expected to survive.

PPB homicide detectives responded to investigate and Southeast Foster Road was closed between 70th Avenue and 72nd Avenue during the investigation.

Police did not release the names of the two victims. No arrests have been made and police did not report any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at eric.mcdaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833 or Detective Scott Broughton at scott.broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774. Please reference case number 23-76120.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

