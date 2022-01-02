Break-in suspect at Salem home shot and killed by resident: Police

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an attempted break-in and shooting Sunday at a home on 45th Avenue NE, near Iberis Street NE.

SALEM, Ore. — A resident of a home in northeast Salem shot and killed an unknown man suspected of trying to break into their house Sunday evening, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

At just before 7:00 p.m., deputies were called to a disturbance at a home on 45th Avenue Northeast near Iberis Street Northeast.

A 911 caller reported an unknown male had tried to break into the home and that a resident shot the intruder, police said.

First responders pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the incident.

Police did not release any other information due to this being an active investigation.