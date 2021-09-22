Man shot and killed near Salem mall; multiple people detained

Police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on 39th Avenue Northeast near D Street Northeast on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

SALEM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed near Willamette Town Center in Salem Wednesday morning, according to Salem police.

At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast near D Street Northeast, where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Salem Health hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police detained several people after closing multiple streets to search for the shooter.

In a news release at 2:38 p.m., police said 39th Avenue would be closed for several hours between Anita Drive and D Street as officers continue their investigation.