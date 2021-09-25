Boy, 10, hospitalized after shooting that injured 2 near Salem

Authorities said the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities said at least two people, including a child, were hurt in a shooting just outside Salem on Saturday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported the shooting on Tide Court Northeast near Surfwood Drive Northeast around 1 p.m. A vehicle was seen fleeing moments after it happened.

Police found two victims at the scene. One, a 10-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The other victim, a 31-year-old man, is in stable condition, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting and the vehicle that reportedly fled the scene has been found, deputies said.