Chase and police shooting force hours-long closure of Salem street

Keizer Police reported a Wednesday night chase and officer-involved shooting; Salem Police said Cherry Avenue NE near Salem Parkway was closed for the investigation.

SALEM, Ore. — A Keizer chase and a police shooting on Wednesday night led authorities to close Cherry Avenue Northeast in Salem between Salem Parkway and Salem Industrial Drive Northeast.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the Salem Police Department tweeted that the section of street, along with the Home Depot parking lot, would be blocked off for several hours.

Keizer police told KGW the street and parking lot closure are related to a chase and officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 8:42 p.m., Keizer police officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of River Road North and Dearborn Avenue North.

"During the contact, there was an officer involved shooting, pursuit and hit and run crash," the Keizer Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public, they said.