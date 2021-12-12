Police responding to East Portland shooting find body

Police found a dead man Sunday night in the 12400 block of East Burnside Street; the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police responding to a shooting call in East Portland Sunday night found the body of a dead man.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 12400 block of East Burnside Street.

Eastbound East Burnside is closed from Southeast 122nd Avenue to Southeast 124th Avenue for the investigation into the death. Max lines are not interrupted at this time.