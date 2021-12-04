Three injured in Friday night shooting in Buckman neighborhood

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not immediately locate any suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were injured in a shooting late Friday evening in Portland's Buckman neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to East Burnside Street near the intersection with Northeast 7th Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. and found two victims with injuries, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau.

The victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim arrived at the hospital via private vehicle and was treated and released, police said.

Two nearby bars were struck by bullets, police said, both of which were open and had customers inside at the time. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to assist with the investigation.