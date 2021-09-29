Man fatally shot in NE Portland

A man is dead after the shooting near Northeast 60th Avenue and Northeast Everett Street. Police are speaking with the other person involved.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in the North Tabor neighborhood of Northeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

East Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:37 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the corner of Northeast 60th Avenue and Everett Street. When officers arrived they located a deceased adult male.

The person who police believe was the shooter remained at the scene. PPB is not currently seeking any suspects.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Northeast 60th Avenue is closed between East Burnside Street and Northeast Glisan Street for the investigation.