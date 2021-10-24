Portland police investigating 19 weekend shootings, at least two dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported on Sunday that it is tracking 19 total shootings from Friday, October 22-Sunday, October 24. PPB said that at least 95 casings had been recovered in connection to the incidents. At least two people were killed , several people were arrested and a number of firearms were recovered by police.

Anyone with any information regarding any of the 19 shootings from over the weekend is asked to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.



Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.