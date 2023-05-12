Assault investigation following stabbing closes part of Salem Center mall

Salem police are looking for the man who stabbed another man on the 2nd floor near the Macy's entrance. The victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that left one person with life-threatening injuries at the Salem Center mall Friday afternoon. A portion of the mall remained closed to the public for hours after it happened.

Around 12:25 p.m. officers responded to a report of a "serious" assault at the Salem Center mall on 401 Center Street Northeast, on the second floor near the Macy's entrance. When responding officers arrived they found a man with life-threatening injuries resulting from a stabbing.

The victim was transported to Salem Health, police said. No one else was injured.

The alleged suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said there are detectives on scene investigating. A portion of the mall where the incident occurred remained closed for the investigation.

Police have not released what led up to the stabbing or whether they have identified the suspect. However, they said there was no ongoing risk to the public.

#salemoregon Portion of the Salem Center Mall is closed d/t an assault investigation. The area is concentrated to the 2nd floor near the Macy’s store entrance and to the food court. It w/b closed for an undetermined amount of time. No danger to general public. NFI at this time. pic.twitter.com/Sgl99MNg0g — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) May 12, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here