2 teens arrested for allegedly robbing, stabbing 13-year-old boy in SW Portland

The suspects, ages 15 and 17, are in custody and were booked into the Multnomah County Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two teenagers were arrested Friday evening for allegedly robbing and stabbing a 13-year-old boy in Southwest Portland's Hillsdale neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

At around 5:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southwest Vermont Street near Rieke Elementary School. Upon arrival they found a 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed, police said, he was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to PPB, the boy appeared to have been approached by two teen boys who robbed him and then stabbed him with a knife after displaying what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

At around 5:41 p.m. officers received a tip from a caller that reported that the two teens who matched the suspect's description were spotted on Southwest Bertha Boulevard near 13th Avenue. Officers located the two suspects and arrested them.

Officers recovered a pocket knife from one of the suspects. Police said they also found an Airsoft pistol next to where the boys were sitting.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit took the two suspects, ages 15 and 17, into custody. The were booked into the Multnomah County Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

The 15-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. The 17-year-old is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery, PPB said.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed the incident, they're asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-89891.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here