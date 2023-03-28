Portland high school students identified as victims in weekend shooting

Portland Public Schools said the two teens were students at Franklin High School and Roosevelt High School.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two of the three victims in a deadly Saturday afternoon shooting were Portland high school students, according to statements from Portland Public Schools.

Eskender Tamra, a 17-year-old junior at Franklin High School, and Isaac Daudi, a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt High school, were the two victims identified by school officials.

In a letter to Franklin High School families, Eskender was described as "a quiet, reserved and respectful individual, whose smile and laugh could brighten any room."

Daudi attended Franklin during the 2021-2022 school year before coming to Roosevelt, a separate letter to Roosevelt families noted. He was likewise described as "quiet, reserved and respectful."

The Portland Police Bureau later identified the third victim as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

On Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the intersection of North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that killed three people.

In an update later that day, police said the three victims were all in a car and died at the scene. The suspect or suspects left before police arrived, according to officers, and no arrests have been made.

Police did not release any other details about the circumstances of the shooting. The medical examiner's office confirmed that all three victims died of homicide by gunshot wounds.

The shooting is the deadliest one so far this year in Portland, marking the 15th, 16th and 17th suspected homicides in the city.

On Monday, red balloons covered in messages of grief were part of a small memorial that marked the three lives lost Saturday that shook the North Portland neighborhood.

In letters to parents PPS said it will have a team of grief support staff in its Counseling Center on Monday, April 3.

Resources to support students at home: