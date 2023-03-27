Northeast Portland shooting leads to several homes getting hit with stray bullets

A shooting incident on Northeast Hassalo and 87th Avenue left windows shattered and shell casings scattered throughout the street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting in Northeast Portland left several home windows shattered along Northeast Hassalo Street and 87th Avenue early Sunday morning. Shell casings were also seen on the ground and windows shot out on cars.

Andrea Hulin said she was was laying on the couch in her house when the gun shots started.

"I just head pop, pop, pop and then glass shattered, I felt it shattered across me, it was just terrifying," Hulin said.

Hulin was staying with her sister on Sunday, who she went to check on after she heard the gunshots. Everyone in her house was alright, which she said she's thankful for.

"I grew up here my whole life and I never experienced gunshots through the house," Hulin said.

Bullet holes in some of the homes were still noticeable Sunday evening, but the neighborhood seemed a lot calmer. Keith McCarthy has lived on the street since 2014 and said crime has gotten a lot worse since the pandemic.

"Typically we are on guard all the time, getting in and out of your car, you better have a look over your shoulder before opening that door because you don't know who's going to roll up on you," McCarthy said. "We've had people arrested in my backyard."

McCarthy said a lot of the crime in the neighborhood is over drugs. He worries for the children in the area and for all of his neighbors who he does not want anything bad to happen to. McCarthy hopes police can patrol the area more.