Search underway for murder suspect who escaped Hillsboro courthouse

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police in Hillsboro are searching for a man who escaped from the Washington County Courthouse while on trial Monday.

Edi Villalobos was facing numerous charges, including murder in the second degree, when he escaped, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Villalobos is 28 years old, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. Police are actively searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. The courthouse is on Northeast 2nd Avenue near Main Street. The public is asked to avoid the area. MAX Blue Line service is suspended at all four stations in downtown Hillsboro.

Officers say if you see Villalobos, call 911 and do not approach him.

It's unclear how Villalobos managed to escape. Police have not released additional information.

In 2021, KGW wrote about Villalobos' arrest after police suspected him of stabbing two people, killing one of them.

A person called 911 on April 10, 2021 to say that 33-year-old Artemio Guzman-Olvera had been stabbed by a family member in Cornelius. Guzman-Olvera later died at the hospital. Police said Villalobos drove away from the scene.

A couple hours later, another person called 911 to say a 26-year-old man had been stabbed at an apartment complex in Wilsonville about 30 miles away. The caller said the suspect had driven away.

An officer in Tualatin later spotted Villalobos' car, prompting a car chase ending with Villalobos under arrest.

