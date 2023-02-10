Man found stabbed to death in SE Portland's Lents neighborhood

No arrests have been made. This is the 7th homicide of the year, according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after a stabbing in Southeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers responded to a report of a dead person in the 7600 block of SE 98th Avenue near Mt Scott Boulevard in the Lents neighborhood at around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound, police said.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate. SE 98th Ave is closed north of Mt. Scott Blvd.

The name of the victim will be released once they have been identified, family members have been notified and the medical examiner has confirmed their cause of death, police said.

The city of Portland has grappled with an ongoing increase in violence over the past few years. There were 88 homicides in Portland in 2021, up from 57 in 2020 and 36 in 2019, according to a police dashboard that tracks crime statistics. The stabbing marks the 7th homicide of 2023, according to PPB.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective William Winters at william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-38314.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

