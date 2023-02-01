Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland

The incident reportedly happened late Tuesday night in the Park Blocks near the Portland Art Museum. A suspect has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested.

Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across the Park Blocks from the Portland Art Museum, according to an initial news release from the Portland Police Bureau early Wednesday morning.

Officers found a man with a stab wound, and paramedics attempted to treat him but he died at the scene. The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest 9th Avenue were closed from Southwest Main Street to Southwest Jefferson Street for several hours.

Jonathan Grall, 25, was arrested and booked in Multnomah County jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, police said in a second news release later Wednesday morning. The initial news release only mentioned that one person had been detained.

The name of the victim will be released once they have been identified, family members have been notified and the medical examiner has confirmed their cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 and reference case number 23-29300.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

