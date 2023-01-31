Attempted car jacking crime spree in NE Portland, ending in police standoff

Police say the suspect stole two cars and attempted to take another before breaking into a home in Northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to reports of a stolen car Tuesday evening near Northeast 103rd Ave and Weidler Street. Officers say when they found the car in a restaurant drive-thru, the suspect bailed out and started running.

Police say he then ran to another nearby restaurant arming himself in the kitchen with a meat cleaver.

Officers attempted to use a taser on the suspect but he ran from the restaurant stealing another car from a passing driver, stated police.

Officers found the second stolen car on Northeast 122nd and say that's where the suspect attempted to steal additional vehicles.

He then allegedly ran from officers into a surrounding neighborhood and broke into a private home. The home owner ran out of the home when the suspect broke in, according to police.

As of 8:00pm Tuesday, officers had surrounded the home and the Crisis Negotiation Team was attempting to talk to the suspect. Police closed down NE 122nd Ave from Halsey Street to San Rafael Street.

There are no reported injuries among any of the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

