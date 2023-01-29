Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run crash by an alleged tow truck on I-84, police say

Portland police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-84. Injuring a tow truck driver who just finished loading a vehicle right before the incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a tow truck driver in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 6:47 a.m. to a crash involving an alleged tow truck vehicle and another tow truck driver on westbound I-84 between the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass at Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Police found the tow truck driver injured and laying on the pavement near his truck when they arrived at the scene.

The tow truck driver a 27-year-old man, who has not been identified by police was taken to the hospital with serious and non-life-threatening injuries. The victim sustained a broken arm and a broken leg.

The driver's side of the victim's tow truck was sideswiped and damaged with a broken side mirror on the right shoulder of westbound Banfield Freeway.

The suspect continued driving and has not been located, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

The suspect was allegedly driving a Ford tow truck with a wheel lift mechanism on the back, no details on the colors of the truck.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver who fled the scene. They ask that you contact them if you saw anything or have video or information that might help investigators.

Please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention traffic investigations unit and reference case number 23-26728.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here