8 things to do this weekend in Portland | June 16-18

Here's what's happening around Portland this weekend: Juneteenth festivities, the start of Beer Week, a pup fashion show and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are days away from the official start of summer and the weather is looking pretty nice from here. This weekend some will be celebrating Father's Day, while others will be celebrating Juneteenth, which has everyone buzzing.

Portland will be hosting it's first ever Black rodeo — "8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo," bringing the cultural heritage of Black cowboys and cowgirls to the Pacific Northwest.

Here's what else is happening around Portland: the start of Portland Beer Week, Delta Park Powwow, a pup fashion show and much more on our list of events to attend this weekend.

8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo

When: June 17

Where: Portland Expo Center, Marine Drive West, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: Saddle up for Portland's first Black rodeo this weekend! Get ready to enjoy live musical acts, thrilling rodeo action, gut-busting comedy, local vendors, food and animals. Watch top-notch athletes from across the country showcase their skills and athleticism through events like bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Juneteenth Oregon

When: June 17-18

Where: Lillis Albina Park, 2451 North Flint Avenue, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The Juneteenth Oregon celebration was founded by community leader Clara Peoples. In 1945, Peoples introduced the tradition from Muskogee, Oklahoma to her co-workers after experiencing the culture shock of learning that the Juneteenth holiday was unfamiliar in this part of the country. The two-day festival will last all weekend and will feature family-friendly activities such as a parade, performances, food and vendors.

For more information, click here.

Delta Park Powwow and Encampment

When: June 16-18

Where: Delta Park, 10737 North Union Court, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: The 50th annual Delta Park Powwow and Encampment returns with its family-friendly celebration of Native American culture. The event features intertribal dancing, cultural exhibitions, arts and craft vendors, food and more. All are welcome to attend and the celebration is free.

Next weekend we look forward to our friends and families joining in the celebration that is "DELTA PARK POWWOW".... Posted by Delta Park Powwow on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Portland Beer Week

When: June 16-25

Where: Citywide

What's going on: Portland Beer Week returns with its 10-day celebration of beer in the greatest beer city on earth — Portland. Events across the Rose City will showcase beers and the people that make them, along with food pairing experiences. Bars and breweries will also have beer specials and limited-edition brews. For a list of features events, click here. Cheers!

Death Cab For Cutie

When: June 16

Where: 2126 Southwest Halsey Street, Troutdale, Ore.

What's going on: McMenamins' Edgefield "Concerts on the Lawn" is underway for the summer season in Troutdale. Most shows have been announced while the rest of the lineup is currently being set for the 2023 concert season. This weekend, Seattle's Death Cab For Cutie is hitting the lawn as part of their Asphalt Meadows tour. Come and witness Death Cab For Cutie's "sensitive songwriting and memorable melodies" like never before. The concert is sold out but third party tickets are available at stubhub.com.

Zoo Nights: Grupo Masato

When: June 16

Where: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland, Ore.

What's going on: It's that time of year again and the Oregon Zoo is bringing back its Zoo Nights for 10 Fridays from June to August. This Friday, Grupo Masato, a multi-ethic Portland-based band, will be live performing their "highly irresistible" danceable music from Latin America. Live music begins on the lawn at 6:30 p.m. Local food trucks will be there serving up delicious food and snacks. This is a special event that requires the purchase of a separate ticket.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Portland Pride Run

When: June 17

Where: Eastbank Esplanade, Southeast Salmon Street, Portland, Ore.

What's up: Runners, walkers and rollers are welcome to participate in the annual Portland Pride Run. The run is hosted by Portland Frontrunners and will feature special guest Poison Waters, who will be celebrating and entertaining participants. The run is open to the public, but you can register here for a fabulous medal on race day.

The Haute Dog Fashion Show

When: June 17

Where: Victoria Bar, 4835 North Albina Avenue, Portland, OR

What's going on: One Tail at a Time returns with its fab and furry fashion show — The Haute Dog. Enjoy the delicious food and drinks at Victoria Bar as OTAT PDX adoptable dogs model "fierce" looks all in the name of dog rescue. The event will also feature the "Haute Dog Market" where you can spoil your pups with their own "couture" wear. All pups walking the runway will be available for adoption. Donations are welcomed!

For more information, click here.

—