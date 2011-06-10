Pride Month events happening around Portland

It's officially LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Portlanders can expect all kinds of events, from bike rides to Disney in Concert, there's something for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's officially LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a month when we celebrate visibility and equality for queer communities. And even though Portland's largest annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade will be held in July this year, there are still plenty of other events you should know about in and around Portland.

From a bike ride, to Disney in Concert, to even a queer wine fest, no matter what you're into there's something for people of all ages to enjoy.

Pride Ride

When: June 2

Where: Director Park, 815 Southwest Park Avenue, Portland, OR

What's up: On Friday, Portland streets will come alive for the annual Pride Ride. This fun family-friendly bike ride will commemorate the late Darcelle XV and World Bicycle Day. Portland drag performer Poison Waters will be hosting the event, which will end with a dance party at the Cart Blocks food cart pod. The bike ride goes from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Pride Paddle

When: June 3

Where: Smith & Bybee Wetlands Natural Area, 5300 North Marine Drive, Portland, OR

What's up: The Columbia Slough Watershed Council is hosting a paddling event for queer people and allies of all ages. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can reserve a seat, or can bring their own boat. The paddling goes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3. To register, click here.

26th All-Ages Show

When: June 4

Where: Darcelle XV Showplace, 208 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Portland, OR

What's up: Portland drag icons, Poison Waters and Maria Peters Lake, join forces to host the 26th All-Ages Show. There will be two shows, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. for anyone "ages 1-100." The shows will feature drag performances and donations will benefit the Audria M. Edwards Scholarship Fund. For more information, click here.

Portland Lesbian Choir: Draw the Circle Wide

When: June 10-11

Where: Parkrose High School, 12003 Northeast Shaver Street, Portland, OR

What's up: The Portland Lesbian Choir invites you into their circle this month with their spring concert special, Draw the Circle Wide. The show will feature guest artist Ara Lee James. They will have two shows, Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$25. Click here to snag yours.

Pride Block Party

When: June 10

Where: West 7th Street, Vancouver, WA

What's up: Downtown Vancouver is bringing back its annual Pride Block Party. The second annual event is a family-friendly celebration that will feature crafts, live entertainment, photos and more. Dandelion Teahouse & Apothecary and Queer Youth Resources Center are hosting the event and have invited dozens of community groups to participate. The block party is free and will run from 1-7 p.m.

Portland Pride Run

When: June 17

Where: Eastbank Esplanade, Southeast Salmon Street, Portland, OR

What's up: Runners, walkers and rollers are welcome to participate in the annual Portland Pride Run. The run is hosted by Portland Frontrunners and will feature special guest Poison Waters, who will be celebrating and entertaining participants. The run is open to the public, but you can register here for a fabulous medal on race day.

Disney Pride in Concert

When: June 24-25

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 Southwest Broadway, Portland, OR

What's up: Portland Gay Men's Chorus and the Oregon Symphony come together for a musical celebration of LGBTQ+ life, love, family and perseverance with Disney Pride in Concert. The concert will reimagined Disney classic songs from iconic films, classics and modern classics like Coco, amongst others. There will be two shows, one on Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. To secure your tickets, click here.

Queer Wine Fest

When: June 25

Where: Remy Wines, 17495 Northeast McDougall Road, Dayton, OR

What's up: Remy Wines is one of the few queer-owned wineries in Oregon. This summer Remy Wines is hosting the second annual Queer Wine Fest. Bringing together queer-owned, -made and -grown wines from across the country for an outdoor tasting and celebration. The fest will run from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Get your tickets here.

Pride Beaverton

When: June 26

Where: Beaverton City Park, 12500 Southwest 4th Street, Beaverton, OR

What's up: The city of Beaverton is on a mission to bring joy, support and acknowledgement to the LGBTQ+ community. This is their 6th annual Pride celebration. The celebration will take place on Sunday June 25, at City Park and the Beaverton Farmer's Market parking lot.