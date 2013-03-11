Concert tours, performing arts shows and more coming to Portland in 2023

This year, Portland can expect big names like icon and "Queen of Pop" Janet Jackson, Cirque du Soleil, top chart's songstress SZA and more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Last year brought Justin Beiber, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator and Kendrick Lamar to Portland. This year will be another big year for music, performing arts and more in local arenas, concert halls, theaters and auditoriums.

The Rose City can expect big names like icon and "Queen of Pop" Janet Jackson, her first tour since 2019, baroque circus acts from the Primetime Emmy-award winning Cirque du Soleil, top chart's songstress SZA with her first ever arena tour celebrating her sophomore album "S.O.S.," and more.

We are certain additional tour announcements will be coming down the pike in the upcoming months (fingers crossed for a Beyoncé tour), but for now here is a list of the biggest shows that are already on the calendar.

Note: Ticket prices listed are subject to change at any time by the ticket websites mentioned.

January

Shen Yun

Experience the magic and the culture of ancient China with this unique theatrical experience that has sold-out audiences everywhere. For over a decade, Shen Yun has taken its viewers back in time to the magical world of ancient China with their outstanding art of classical Chinese dance, and bringing legends to life. Shen Yun arrives in Oregon twice this year — in Portland and Eugene.

Eugene for a weekend at the Hult Center from Mar. 28-29.

YG

West Coast rapper YG is making a stop in Portland as part of his Red Cup Tour. The tour was announced following the release of this sixth studio album "I Got Issues." He will be accompanied by Ohgeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan and D3szn.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Available tickets start at $35.50 at ticketmaster.com.

February

Thorgy Thor and Cheyenne Jackson

A one-of-a-kind musical is coming to the Rose City. For one night only, experience Thorgy Thor, "Queen of Classical Music" and previous contestant of the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race, along with Broadway star and recording artist Cheyenne Jackson. The show is bound to be outrageous and fabulous with renditions of Beethoven and Bruno Mars and even Madonna. The musical will also include dancing and feature our own Oregon Symphony.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: 7:30 p.m at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland

Tickets are starting at $29 at orsymphony.org.

Steve Lacy

Lacy has been touring around North America in support of his second studio album, "Gemini Rights" with three shows in the Pacific Northwest. But due to his Saturday Night Live debut last November, Lacy had to reshuffle some of his tour dates. His Portland show was rescheduled in February. Anyone who had tickets for the November show will automatically have tickets for the new date. Lacy will be joined by singer-songwriter Fousheé.

When: Monday, Feb. 13

Where: 8 p.m. at the Roseland Theater, Portland

The show is sold out, but you can still purchase tickets from secondary sellers at ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill — also known as The Eagles, kick-off the band's "Hotel California" Tour 2023 in Portland. The show will feature "Hotel California" performed live from start to finish. The band will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir and a full set of their greatest hits, according to eagles.com.

When: Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $125 at ticketmaster.com.

Tove Lo

The Swedish dance-pop singer and songwriter Tove Lo is hitting the road starting in February and making a stop in Portland. The tour is in support of her latest LP "Dirt Femme" and she is bringing Slayyyter along as an opener. Lo described her album as dramatic, cinematic, highly emotional and sexy via an Instagram post, so we are certain that is what she'll bring on the tour.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: 9 p.m. at the Roseland Theater, Portland

The show is sold out, but you can still purchase tickets from secondary sellers at stubhub.com and seatgeek.com.

March

Monster Jam

Monsters are set to invade the Rose City this March — Monster trucks that is. The most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels returns for a thrilling weekend. Witness crazy skills and massive stunts from experienced competitors, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and more.

When: Mar. 4-5

Where: Moda Center, Portland

Tickets for the jam are starting at $47 at ticketmaster.com.

Gabriela Montero

Latin Grammy-award winning pianist, Gabriela Montero will be in Oregon for almost a week, playing in various venues in Portland, Salem and Eugene. A Venezuela native, Montero started her piano studies at age four with Lyl Tiempo, making her concerto debut at age eight in her hometown of Caracas. She is known for her unique compositional gifts as a pianist. Montero just embarked in her "exciting musical year" this week, and goes all the way through June.

When: Wednesday, Mar. 8

Where: 7:30 p.m. at the Alberta Rose Theater, Portland

Tickets are starting at $20 | $10 for students at orsymphony.org.

When: Friday, Mar. 10

Where: 7:30 p.m. at the Smith Auditorium, Salem

Tickets are starting at $25 at orsymphony.org.

When: Mar. 11-13

Where: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland

Tickets are starting at $25 at orsymphony.org.

When: Tuesday, Mar. 14

Where: 7:30 p.m. at The Shedd Institute, Eugene

Tickets are starting at $18.25 at theshedd.org.

Cirque du Soleil Corteo

Ever wonder what goes through the imagination of a clown? Get carried away with life at Cirque du Soleil Corteo — a modern twist to your traditional circus clown show. It's an event that entertains the entire family. Acrobat stunts, comedy and spontaneity is what the show is all about. The show is a celebration of clown Mauro who has passed, but his spirit carries on (this is the story line).

When: Mar. 9-12

Where: Moda Center, Portland

Regular tickets are starting at $60 at ticketmaster.com. There's a family offer with tickets starting at $57 at ticketmaster.com.

Carrie Underwood

American Idol alumni and winner, Carrie Underwood is hitting the road for her 43-city U.S. arena tour. Titled after her latest album "Denim & Rhinestones," she'll be joined by American country music singer Jimmie Allen. Additionally, Underwood announced in December that she is returning to Las Vegas this summer with her critically-acclaimed "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" at Resorts World Theater.

When: Thursday, Mar. 16

Where: 7:30 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $35.50 at ticketmaster.com

SZA

After five years, countless features and a Grammy, songstress SZA released her long-awaited sophomore album "S.O.S." in December, a rare time for an artist to release music due to top charts being dominated by Christmas songs. Despite the late 2022 release, SZA has proven herself and "S.O.S." has held the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 200 for four weeks back to back — a record previously held only by Janet Jackson. She announced her first ever arena tour just days after the release of "S.O.S." and Portland is one of her stops. Sza will be joined by singer and songwriter and a 2023 Grammy-nominee, Omar Apollo.

When: Saturday, Mar. 18

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

The show is sold out. But ticketmaster.com is showing "Official Platinum" tickets starting at $475. Secondary sellers on seatgeek.com are selling tickets starting at $86.

Los Ángeles Azules

Mexican musical group, Los Ángeles Azules are celebrating 40 years in the business and going on tour to celebrate. Their music is a staple for most Mexican parties and events, and will have you moving. Their 2018 hit "Nunca Es Suficiente" featuring Natalia Lafourcade earned them their first No. 1 on the Billboard's Latin charts — their first since 2000. That hit led them to the desert, hitting the stage at Coachella 2018, and most recently ringing in the New Year with a major concert in Mexico City for more than 100,000 fans. Los Ángeles Azules - De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour starts in early March.

When: Sunday, Mar. 19

Where: 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland

Tickets are starting at $29 at ticketmaster.com.

Yeat

He spent his formative years in both Portland and Lake Oswego, American rapper Yeat gained national recognition in 2022 after growing an underground following for sometime. The 22-year-old's most recent project "Lyfe" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard's Hot 200. And in December announced his North American tour. He is scheduled to perform in his home town in March — making it his first time performing in Portland since making it big.

When: Thursday, Mar. 30

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $25.50 at ticketmaster.com.

April

Muse

Grammy-award winning rock band Muse is hitting the road with their "Will of The Power Tour" this spring. The tour comes after the release of their ninth studio album, by the same name, that has been a global chart success. Muse is known for one-of-a-kind shows and recognized as one of the best live bands in the world. Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard will be joined by hit rock band, Evanescence, and Highly Suspect.

When: Sunday, Apr. 16

Where: 6:30 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $35.50 at ticketmaster.com.

May

Rauw Alejandro

Get ready for a show bound to be out of this world. Puerto Rican reggaetón singer, Rauw Alejandro announced "Saturno World Tour" in early January with special guest, Jabbawockeez. The 30-year-old released his third album "Saturno" in November, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums. Rauw told his 2.3 million followers on Twitter that this tour is going to be one of the best tours of 2023.

When: Friday, May 5

Where: Moda Center, Portland

Regular ticket sale starts on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at seated.com.

Jo Koy

A Pacific Northwest native, comedian Jo Koy is on tour again. The comedian has appeared on Chelsea Lately, The Tonight show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Breakfast Club, just to name a few. Nov. 4 is "Jo Koy Day" in Honolulu after Koy sold out 11 shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall. In 2019, he reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album "Live From Seattle."

When: Friday, May 12

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $49.50 at ticketmaster.com.

June

Janet Jackson

After a four year hiatus from touring the world, the "Queen of Pop," Janet Jackson is returning to the stage. Jackson announced her Together Again tour in December via an Instagram live, surprising fans. American rapper Ludacris is scheduled to join her. Within days she announced that she added additional dates for certain cities. In total, she's scheduled to appear in 33 cities across North America — including Portland, and ending in Seattle.

When: Tuesday, June 20

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $25.95 at ticketmaster.com. There is also VIP packages available starting at $400.95.

July

Paramore

Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, who together make up the popular rock band Paramore, are scheduled to go on an intimate North American tour before dropping their sixth studio album, "This is Why." They will also be making stops in the UK and Ireland, and South America. In the states, rock band Bloc Party will be joining them as special guests. "This is Why" is scheduled to release in Feb. 10.

When: Tuesday, July 25

Where: 7 p.m. at the Moda Center

The show is sold out, but you can still purchase tickets from secondary sellers at ticketmaster.com starting at $186.

August

Sam Smith

Grammy-winning artist, Sam Smith is getting ready to sail away and see all his "Sailors" (what he calls his fanbase) in his "GLORIA the tour." The tour announcement came after announcing his fourth studio album by the same name, "GLORIA" and releasing his hit single "Unholy" featuring pop artist Kim Petras. The track is currently No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100. Canadian singer, Jessie Reyez is set to be a special guest on the tour, and other guests are soon to be announced, according to the tour flyer.

When: Friday, Aug. 25

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

General sale tickets will be available on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. PST at ticketmaster.com.

September

Artic Monkeys

The indie rock band, Artic Monkeys released their seventh album, "The Car" in October 2022. And soon after a stadium world tour was announced by the same name. These days the band has been appearing in various shows and festivals around the world, most recently in Australia. Their single, "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball," was nominated for a Grammy this year under the Best Alternative Music Performance category. Most shows are already sold out, but lucky for us the Portland show isn't.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: 8 p.m. at the Moda Center, Portland

Tickets are starting at $35.50 at ticketmaster.com