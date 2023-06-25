8 Portland LGBTQ-owned businesses to support this Pride Month and beyond

June is Pride Month. These are LGBTQ+-owned businesses in the Portland metro area we think you should know about, from a bikini barista to a haircut.

PORTLAND, Ore. — June is quickly creeping up initiating the start of Pride Month, and you should consider patronizing local LGBTQ+-owned small businesses today, tomorrow, yesterday and year-round.

The following are eight businesses in the Portland metro area we think you should know about, from a bikini barista to a haircut.

All these businesses are founded, owned and ran by queer people. So when you buy that essential oil from Roots & Crowns or perhaps a houseplant from Arium Botanicals, you are helping a member of the LGBTQ+ community make a profit.

Roots & Crowns

With its brick and mortar shop smack down in the heart of Portland's Slabtown, Roots & Crowns is a queer-owned apothecary shop offering all natural skincare, perfume, herbal remedies and self-care items for anyone and everyone. Whether you're looking for a new face serum or a new tea blend to add to your collection, Roots & Crowns has it. Most of their products are inspired by requests from real people. If you're in the market for essential oils and in the area, stop by and checkout all Roots & Crowns has to offer.



Location: 1812 Northwest 24th Avenue, Portland, OR

Fluid

Fluid is a fairly new small, queer-owned business in Portland. It aims to break down the often toxic and traditionally male-dominated automotive industry. Owner Tae, a trans and non-binary person, has been operating Fluid since last summer. They offer oil changes and other mechanical services. They plan to expand Fluid garage by hiring other queer people and also hosting workshops. Fluid is all about building community and a safe space for all.



Location: Fluid is ran online. Booking will re-open on June 20.

Mis Tacones

Mis Tacones in Northeast Portland is where queerness, Mexican culture and veganism come together providing community vibes for all. Starting off as simply a table, a tent and a dream at local farmers markets, owner Polo Bañuelos finally opened up a brick and mortar in early 2022 with a mission to bring people together in a safe and welcoming environment. Mis Tacones offers traditional Mexican dishes turned vegan.



Location: 1670 Northeast Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR

Arium Botanicals

Arium Botanicals is a queer, Latinx and vegan-owned houseplant shop in Northeast Portland. Owners Tyler Rogers and Anthony Sanchez offer a safe, loving place free of judgement. They welcome anyone and everyone to come, learn and geek out about houseplants. Arium focuses on taking unique plants and implementing them in homes and design. Arium has created a variety of plant installations at local businesses in the area, including Bar Cala in Alberta.



Location: 2046 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR

Ritual Arts

If you’re looking to get some new ink or perhaps a piercing, Ritual Arts in Portland’s Hollywood District is available and ready to offer you a comfortable, clean and safe space. It is a queer-owned studio and the first tattoo and piercing studio in Portland to become green certified, meaning they operate in a way that protects our environment. Ritual Arts offers custom tattooing from highly skilled tattoo artists, body piercings and a wide selection of vegan and socially responsible body jewelry and aftercare products.



Location: 2005 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Portland, OR

Speed-O Cappuccino

It’s bright, pink and in the middle of Lil’ America — Speed-o Cappuccino that is. The queer-owned food pod offers specialty vegan snack-like foods, tamales and coffee. Owner Dahlia Hanson was a stripper, where she found a community that inspired her, before launching Speed-o. The food pod is a queer bikini barista, staffed exclusively by queer sex workers of all genders.



Location: 1015 Southeast Stark Street, Portland, OR

Remy Wines

Remy Wines is one of the few queer-owned wineries in Oregon. It made history recently by hosting the world’s first Queer Wine Fest in 2022. Owner Remy Drabkin focuses on Lagrein, Dolcetto, Barbera and Sangiovese wines. Its tasting room is open daily in a 1900s farmhouse in the Dundee Hills. Remy Wines will once again host the Queer Wine Fest on June 25, 2023.



Location: 17495 Northeast Mc Dougall Road, Dayton, OR

Hair For Humans

If you're looking for a new hair look this summer, Hair for Humans might be able to help. At Hair for Humans, being yourself is highly encouraged, hence their motto, “Come as you are, leave who you want to be.” Located on MLK Boulevard, Hair for Humans is a hair salon that specializes in gender-affirming haircuts. Owner Jules Heron strives to provide a safe space where you can be your most authentic self. They say their favorite part of being a stylist is when clients say, “I love it.”



Location: 3909 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR