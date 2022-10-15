Seattle reaches 'unhealthy' level as Air Quality Alert remains for western Washington

Multiple agencies issued the Air Quality Alert, which is in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

SEATTLE — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of western Washington this weekend due to wildfire smoke.

The air quality around the Puget Sound region is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but areas along the Cascade Valleys could experience diminished air quality due to wildfires.

An Air Quality Alert was already in effect for Lewis, Skagit and Whatcom counties Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Air quality levels were mainly in the moderate range from Everett to Tacoma Friday evening, while the air quality in Bellevue was registering as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to data from the Department of Ecology. Air quality was unhealthy in North Bend and hazardous in Darrington, which are closer to the active fires.

Most of the Puget Sound region is having air quality that is UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS and UNHEALTHY for everyone. In the Cascades and along US 2, SR 530, and Darrington, the AQ may reach VERY UNHEALTHY or worse. The current conditions are expected to continue through Sunday pic.twitter.com/FtF0oJlUjc — PS Clean Air Agency (@pscleanair) October 15, 2022

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 10 also issued an Air Quality Advisory Friday morning for Indian Reservations in western Washington due to the elevated pollution levels from wildfire smoke.

The EPS said the S’Klallam, Suquamish, Nisqually, Chehalis, Shoalwater Bay, Squaxin, Skokomish, Puyallup, Muckleshoot, Tulalip, Stillaguamish, Sauk-Suiattle, Nooksack, Upper Skagit, and Lummi reservations are included in the advisory.

The EPA said sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and pregnant people, should avoid outdoor exertion and minimize exposure to smoke as much as possible.

The Chilliwack Area and Bolt Creek fires are the cause of all the smoke. Crews are fighting the Bolt Creek Fire with a consumption strategy - essentially allowing the fire to burn, which reduces erosion and creates safer conditions for those crews.

An uptick in wildfire smoke is expected with offshore flow strengthening this weekend. It’s at this point that we’ll deal with the thickest smoke and have our worst air quality.

A Red Flag Warning was also issued from 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday for the west slopes of the north and central Cascades. The NWS issued the warning due to the moderate winds, low humidity and warm temperatures. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are “either occurring now, or will shortly.” If a fire does start, the smoke could further diminish the air quality in the surrounding region.

Level 1 evacuations were issued in Index and Baring due to the Bolt Creek fire. A Level 3 evacuation was issued for the lower Suiattle River Valley due to the Suiattle River Fire.

Suiattle River Road and Grade Creek Road west of Buck Creek have also been shut down due to the Suiattle River and Boulder Lake fires.

Due to severe fire conditions, campfires, briquette fires or stove fires are prohibited throughout Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. In addition, smoking is also prohibited outside enclosed buildings or vehicles.

Onshore flow begins to take back over throughout the day Sunday and should bring a noticeable decrease in the smoke haze and temperatures by Monday.

What to know about diminished air quality:

Wildfire smoke can cause health issues, especially for sensitive groups, including infants, children, people over 65, those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors or those suffering from COVID-19, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The agency recommends the following amid diminished air quality: