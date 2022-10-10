Wildfire burning near Larch Mountain in SW Washington

Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the fire is on remote land managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources, but its flames can be seen for miles around.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned approximately 150 acres as of Monday morning, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. No evacuations are planned at this time.

Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia Creek Fire, the wildfire is burning in grass and brush.

Air resources will be assigned to the fire Monday morning, the DNR said in a post on Twitter. Crews will fight the fire throughout the day using resources in the air and on the ground. The DNR said it will give an update on acreage after an aerial survey.

A spokesman with East County Fire & Rescue described the fire as "very remote and very rural."

However, the mountaintop wildfire is very visible. Flames were reported to KGW by people in east Vancouver, Camas, Washougal, Gresham, Troutdale and even atop the hills in Southwest Portland.

Many people shared photos of the fire on social media Sunday night.

Fire officials have not yet said what caused the fire to break out.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

OTHER STORIES: Milo McIver partially reopens after damaging wildfire

OTHER STORIES: OSU researchers looking to see how wildfire smoke impacts grapes

There’s a fire going on up on Larch Mountain in southern Washington #NakiaCreekfFire Currently estimated at 70 acres. 😬 pic.twitter.com/B5YVgehHsy — Matt LeGrand (@matt_legrand) October 10, 2022