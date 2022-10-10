Wildfire burning near Larch Mountain in SW Washington

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned approximately 150 acres as of Monday morning, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. No evacuations are planned at this time.
Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia Creek Fire, the wildfire is burning in grass and brush.
Air resources will be assigned to the fire Monday morning, the DNR said in a post on Twitter. Crews will fight the fire throughout the day using resources in the air and on the ground. The DNR said it will give an update on acreage after an aerial survey.
A spokesman with East County Fire & Rescue described the fire as "very remote and very rural."
However, the mountaintop wildfire is very visible. Flames were reported to KGW by people in east Vancouver, Camas, Washougal, Gresham, Troutdale and even atop the hills in Southwest Portland.
Many people shared photos of the fire on social media Sunday night.
Fire officials have not yet said what caused the fire to break out.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
