PORTLAND, Ore. — The hot weather continues Sunday, with a heat advisory in effect for the Portland metro area and surrounding areas through Monday night.

STAY COOL: Interactive map for cooling center locations

The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday. Highs are expected to reach 95 to 100 degrees on Sunday, followed by 92 to 97 degrees Monday. There will be limited relief from the heat in the evening, as low temperatures are supposed to be 55 to 65 degrees, including the upper 60s in some urban areas.

It'll be even hotter on Sunday with not much relief Sunday night for the Willamette Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Clark County. A heat advisory now in effect for these areas. https://t.co/METSgbsXOi #pdxtxt #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/r4BJsH2CnV — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 15, 2018

Sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning are at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses. Livestock and outdoor pets are also at risk of heat stress.

RELATED: 90s in Portland this weekend: Here's how to beat the heat

The National Weather Service advises people and pets drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors.

RELATED: Tips to keep your pet cool in summer heat

The following cities fall inside the boundaries of the heat advisory: Portland, Hillsboro, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson and Underwood.

Forecast | 7-day forecast

© 2018 KGW