PORTLAND, Ore. -- — With temperatures peaking in the 90s over the weekend, it's going to be hot for both people and their furry friends.

The Oregon Humane Society released the following tips to keep your pets cool:

Keep drinking water bowls full of cool, fresh water.

of cool, fresh water. Provide shaded areas where a pet can rest if outdoors.

where a pet can rest if outdoors. Use a misting hose to provide a cool area for a pet while outside.

to provide a cool area for a pet while outside. Utilize a kiddie pool for dogs to splash and relax in.

for dogs to splash and relax in. Keep an eye on pets around water —not all pets are natural swimmers.

—not all pets are natural swimmers. Do not leave pets unattended outside when it gets hot; bring them inside.

outside when it gets hot; bring them inside. Leave your pet at home when you are running errands – never leave your pet in the car when the weather is warm.

– never leave your pet in the car when the weather is warm. Light-colored pets can sunburn —check with your veterinarian before applying sunblock to your pet’s nose.

—check with your veterinarian before applying sunblock to your pet’s nose. High energy dogs will likely not have as much energy on a hot day, so lowering the normal level of activity is very important. Walk or exercise your dog when the temperature is cooler in the early morning and late evening.

on a hot day, so lowering the normal level of activity is very important. Walk or exercise your dog when the temperature is cooler in the early morning and late evening. Brain work such as using puzzle toys and teaching a new trick can be a good way to keep a dog busy in an air conditioned environment.

such as using puzzle toys and teaching a new trick can be a good way to keep a dog busy in an air conditioned environment. Making sure your dog stays hydrated , especially during exercise. Reduce activity and give your pet frequent breaks to rehydrate.

, especially during exercise. Reduce activity and give your pet frequent breaks to rehydrate. Be aware of your pet’s specific needs based on age, level of fitness and breed.

based on age, level of fitness and breed. If your pet is overcome by heat exhaustion, immediately immerse or spray the animal with cool running water (avoid cold water as that could cause shock) and continue until the body temperature lowers. Give your pet water to drink and consult your veterinarian right away to determine if additional treatment is needed.

